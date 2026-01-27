Paul Cauthen Announces Fifth Studio Album ‘Book of Paul’ for April Release

Paul Cauthen is set to release his fifth studio album, Book of Paul, on Apr. 3, continuing a career defined by independence, Texas identity, and an against-the-grain creative stance. Rooted in his East Texas upbringing, the album presents a fearless blend of classic-country grit, gospel influence, and a rhinestones-and-rock edge that aligns with his Big Velvet persona.

The Book of Paul is a 13-track album that sets a rebellious, Texas-rooted tone with titles such as "Texas Swagger," "Ain't No Crime," "Bayou By You," "Cigarettes & Billy Graham," and "Texas Gravel Road." Across its full track list, the album emphasizes themes of rebellion, love, survival, and personal identity, reinforcing Cauthen's long-standing commitment to authenticity over trend-driven country.

"If you look at the Bible, there is no book of Paul," Cauthen said. "I just wanted to write something that embodies me, because I'm sick of hearing records catered to what's hot and what's working. Me, I've always been this country boy, East Texas guy. Roots, rock and roll, Texas gospel. If you look back at all my albums, I'm proud to say I meant everything I've said."

"It's just being who you are — unapologetically yourself — and that's every one of my records," Cauthen said. "I have built my whole career going against the grain, and that's what this record is. The freaking trials and tribulations of Paul. It's everything I wanted on an album."

"Texas Swagger" serves as the lead single and centerpiece of the album. The song was co-written with Rob Ragosta and Sam Martinez, and is accompanied by a strutting, rodeo-inspired video featuring bull-riding footage shot at BuckTown, directed by Gus Black and Randy Quartieri.

Since his 2016 debut, My Gospel, Cauthen's career has included collaborations with Margo Price, Orville Peck, Cody Jinks, and Lana Del Rey, along with notable streaming success and a Gold-certified feature on Shaboozey's Last Of My Kind. Book of Paul reinforces his rebel-influenced country approach as that trajectory continues.