Blake Shelton, Keith Urban to Perform at Ronnie Milsap’s 50th Opry Anniversary Celebration

On Feb. 24, the Grand Ole Opry will unveil the NextStage Class of 2026 during a single evening that also honors Ronnie Milsap's 50th anniversary as an Opry member. The combination of celebrations highlights how much the Opry honors new talent each year and continues to honor those whose contributions to our music and culture continue to define what we know as Country Music today.

The 2026 NextStage class includes Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, and Ella Langley. Since 2019, these artists have contributed significantly to the Opry's success, collectively accounting for 42 No. 1 songs to date. Their inclusion reflects the program's focus on artists who are already shaping contemporary country music.

The same program will mark a major milestone for Milsap, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Opry membership. Milsap's contributions to the legacy of country music will be recognized, celebrated, and created through tributes and performances.

Milsap, celebrated for his piano artistry and a career that includes more than 35 No. 1 hits, will attend and perform during the event. Songs such as "Smoky Mountain Rain," "I Wouldn't Have Missed It for the World," and "Any Day Now" are planned as part of the evening's musical focus. Additional artists will perform Milsap's songs in honor of his contributions to country music.

Opry members Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, and Mark Wills will also perform to celebrate Milsap's 50th anniversary, with Milsap in attendance.