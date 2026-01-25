This Day in Country History: January 25

Jan. 25 was a significant day in country music history. Big-name stars paid tribute to Willie Nelson at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Luke Bryan sold out his show at Madison Square Garden, and the Bellamy Brothers were inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame. The industry lost two legends on this day, and Kris Kristofferson was awarded a prestigious honor on this day in 2013.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Kris Kristofferson and Luke Bryan had big milestones on Jan. 25, including:

2013: The late Kris Kristofferson received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. This special award honors artists who have contributed to the culture of America and to the recording industry. During Kristofferson's decades-long career, he won three GRAMMY Awards with 18 nominations and was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

2014: The American Idol and The Voice judge, Luke Bryan, performed at a sold-out show at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets sold out within five minutes of going on sale.

Cultural Milestones

A tribute to Willie Nelson and the Bellamy Brothers happened on Jan. 25.

2018: The Florida Secretary of State, Ken Detzner, inducted the native Floridians, the Bellamy Brothers, into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame. This honor is bestowed on those who have contributed to the arts and culture of the state of Florida.

2020: Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings, and John Prine were part of a tribute show to the legendary Willie Nelson held at the famous Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. This event was part of the Recording Academy's recognition of a standout performer and was a pre-GRAMMY Awards benefit for the Americana Music Association.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Record certifications and a memorable performance were highlights for Jan. 25.

2016: "Southern Girl" by Tim McGraw received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). McGraw also got a Gold certification for his single "Diamond Rings and Old Bar Stools."

2019: The "Lonely Man" singer, Cody Jinks, held a performance at the Heritage Hall in Ardmore, Oklahoma. The legendary Randy Travis briefly joined Jinks on stage after Cody sang Travis' "Diggin' Up Bones."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two deaths impacted the country music industry on Jan. 25, including:

2011: The legendary pedal steel guitar player Buddy Charleston died at the age of 72. Charleston was a member of the Texas Troubadours with frontman Ernest Tubb.

2020: Guitarist and lead singer for the group the Chartbusters, Vernon R. Sandusky, died at the age of 80. For nearly 20 years, Sandusky played with the legendary Roy Clark and was a cast member of the TV show Hee-Haw.