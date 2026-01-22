Midland Releases ‘Marlboro Man’ Single and Announces February Tour Date

Midland returns with Marlboro Man, a new single arriving Jan. 16. The release marks the trio's first new material since 2022's "Longneck Way to Go" with Jon Pardi and signals an intentional return to the band's neotraditional country foundation, shaped by years of touring and a twelve-year arc together.

“‘Marlboro Man' is a soaring ballad that reflects on the 12-year journey of this band and how the road has left its scars like old leather,” Midland frontman Mark Wystrach shares. “On the road, images of home haunt us at every turn, and the landscape is filled with vistas of the same old regrets, yet the sun continues to come up, the bus marches on, and the cycle continues.”

“You always strive to learn and grow,” he continues, “but the core of a man never changes from summer to snow as we keep riding on along, mile after mile, to get to the next show — like that damn Marlboro Man.”

Written and recorded as the band reflects on life in motion, "Marlboro Man" channels themes of home, grit, loneliness, and endurance, using the iconic Marlboro Man as a guiding motif. Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson, and Cameron Duddy emphasize personal growth alongside the unchanging elements of identity that remain constant through seasons and miles on the road.

The single is paired with a music video shot in Sonoita, Arizona, Wystrach's hometown. Directed by Justin Clough, the visual follows the band across desert roads on horseback, motorcycles, and in vintage vehicles, mirroring the song's restless spirit and forward momentum.

Midland is also set to resume touring, beginning Feb. 13 at the Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The live return underscores the band's road-tested sound and continued connection to the stage.