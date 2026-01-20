Nicole Kidman Feels ‘Optimistic’ After Finalizing Divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce is one of the unexpected news stories of 2025. Now that the divorce is finalized, a source said the Babygirl actress feels “refreshed and optimistic.”

Nicole Kidman and Daughters are 'Settling Back into Their Routine'

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, a source stated that after spending some time in Australia, the actress has returned to Nashville with her daughters. “She is refreshed and optimistic about the new year. They're all settling back into their routine. Things have been calm.”

Kidman is ready to put the divorce behind her as she gears up for the new year. The source added, “She's looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally too, with several projects coming up,” including her latest series Scarpetta based on Patricia Cornwell’s book series.

Keith Urban Feels Isolated

If Kidman is feeling optimistic, Urban, on the other hand, feels isolated and is struggling with the divorce. An insider told the Daily Mail that the Grammy Award-winning singer feels lonely: “It's a lonely existence for Keith right now -he's exhausted, isolated, and looking at a future he never imagined. He's also lost his best friend, Nicole, who was also his greatest supporter in life. He's wondering if he's made a huge mistake.”

Still, there’s no denying that their divorce proceedings went smoothly and without the usual fanfare. High-profile celebrities who divorce usually badmouth the other party and have very public disagreements over the division of assets and custody of their children. With Kidman and Urban, however, court documents were clear on how their properties and investments would be divided, confirmed that each party would cover their own legal fees and expenses, and detailed how their children’s time would be shared, leaving little room for public drama.