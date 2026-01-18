This Day in Country History: January 18

Jan. 18 has witnessed many notable moments in country music, including legendary artists receiving awards, being nominated for the Songwriters' Hall of Fame, and raising money for charities. This day saw several artists receive record certifications, and Ray Stevens opened his long-awaited showroom and venue in 2018. Continue reading to learn more about this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From the People's Choice Awards to the opening of a new Nashville venue, these milestones took place on Jan. 18:

2017: At the People's Choice Awards, Blake Shelton won Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album for If I'm Honest. Carrie Underwood achieved the Favorite Female Country Artist award, and Little Big Town won Favorite Country Group.

Cultural Milestones

There were many artists helping others and being honored on Jan. 18, including:

2020: Lindsay Ell and Neal McCoy were part of the 50th Annual West Texas Rehab Telethon, which was held at the Abilene Convention Center and featured live music and auction items. The proceeds went to help support the West Texas Rehabilitation Center's mission to help people with addiction issues, regardless of their financial situation.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Big tours and record certifications happened on Jan. 18:

2013: The legendary George Strait began his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour at United Spirit Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Martina McBride was his special guest on this 21-stop tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These industry changes occurred on Jan. 18:

2019: Famed studio guitarist Reggie Young died at the age of 82. Young spent decades backing artists such as Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, and Dusty Springfield. He was also part of the house band at Memphis' Hi Records and American Studios.

