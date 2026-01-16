Hayes Carll to Release Deluxe Album Edition and Launch 19-Date Winter Tour

Hayes Carll will release the deluxe edition of We're Only Human on Jan. 16. The expanded release follows a strong run for the original album, which spent 14 weeks in the Top 5 of the Americana Album Chart and drew widespread praise for its candor and sharply observed songwriting.

"As the title implies, album number ten is Carll's most vulnerable and transparent to date — and that's saying a lot for a storyteller with his track record for honesty…his best work," shared Magnet Magazine. "He's been cranking out smart, funny, witty records that invite the kind of ballpark comparisons to all-time greats like Lyle Lovett and Randy Newman. Hayes Carll's new record is full of rollicking and commentary-packed songs about the state of humanity in the modern world," stated NPR Music. "It's one of the year's best albums," shared Folk Alley.

The deluxe edition adds three new tracks: "If We Don't Try," a collaboration with Ashley McBryde, along with "Not There Yet" and "Blues Be Gone." The new material expands the album's thematic scope while maintaining its reputation for transparency and sharp, human-centered storytelling.

Carll will support the deluxe release with the We're Only Human Winter Tour 2026, launching Jan. 29 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The tour spans Jan. 29 through Feb. 21, 2026, covering 19 markets across the western United States and beyond, including Phoenix, Yucca Valley, Solana Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Crystal Bay, Portland, Seattle (with two shows), Bellingham, Spokane, Missoula, Bozeman, Jackson Hole, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Fort Collins.