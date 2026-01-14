Vince Gill Announces Summer Tour and Ryman Residency for 50-Year Career Milestone

Vince Gill has announced the 2026 50 Years From Home Tour, launching in June with a summer run that travels through Florida and the Southeast before concluding with a six-night residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville from late July into early August. The tour marks five decades since Gill left Oklahoma to pursue a music career, a milestone reflected throughout the routing and accompanying releases.

The Florida leg features performances at Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, and the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. Additional dates on the broader itinerary include Montgomery, Athens, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Syracuse, Hershey, Schenectady, Battle Creek, Charleston, and more, positioning the tour as one of Gill's most expansive in recent years.

The Ryman residency is the emotional and symbolic foundation for the tour; it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Gill's relocation to Nashville. Each performance will showcase a different point in time throughout Gill's professional journey, from his bluegrass beginnings through his mainstream success in country music to his more recent rock- and blues-influenced styles that continue to influence his craft.

The tour coincides with an ongoing EP series titled 50 Years From Home. The project includes collaborations with Leslie Satcher, Wade Bowen, Waylon Payne, ERNEST, and Jake Worthington, and revisits "When I Call Your Name" from Gill's 1989 breakthrough. Three EPs have already been released, each featuring six new songs and one classic hit, with the latest installment titled Brown's Diner Bar.

"The more I've done it, the more I've learned how to do it better — how to be more patient, where not to waste my time, what to do and not to do, to be willing to edit myself and keep digging. Experience is experience; there is no shortcut. This is what comes from doing this for 50 years," Gill shared on his website.

Brown's Diner Bar includes six new songs and one re-recorded hit, with cover art showcasing Gill's vintage instruments, including a 1942 Martin D-45 guitar. The title track reflects a decades-long connection to Nashville, inspired by a 100-year-old hamburger restaurant Gill has frequented throughout his career.