Brett Young Reflects on Being a Girl Dad: ‘I’m In Love With It’

Brett Young admits to envisioning being a father to a son, but after being blessed with girls, the California-born singer said he wouldn’t change a thing about being a “girl dad.”

Brett Young: Country Star, Girl Dad

In an interview with Country Now, Young candidly reflected on his unexpected journey into parenthood: “I had such a good relationship with my dad – the father/son thing, the sports thing – I always thought that I wanted boys. And I immediately changed my mind when we had Presley.” Presley, his first daughter with wife Taylor, was born on October 21, 2019.

He revealed that they'd planned to have a boy and a girl. But when they found out that baby #2 was going to be a girl, Young concluded he was destined to be a girl dad. “I’m in love with it. I don’t feel the need to have a son anymore. I just love the way my relationship is with both of my daughters.” Their second daughter, Rowan, was born July 21, 2021.

On Being a Father

Even though he did not have a son, Young says fatherhood has brought positive changes to his life. He said, “I think I love differently and more deeply than I ever did before, and not just with them, but it opened my capacity to love that way in general with everybody in my life.”

Upcoming 2.0 Tour