Brett Young Reflects on Being a Girl Dad: ‘I’m In Love With It’
Brett Young admits to envisioning being a father to a son, but after being blessed with girls, the California-born singer said he wouldn’t change a thing about being a “girl dad.” Brett…
Brett Young admits to envisioning being a father to a son, but after being blessed with girls, the California-born singer said he wouldn’t change a thing about being a “girl dad.”
Brett Young: Country Star, Girl Dad
In an interview with Country Now, Young candidly reflected on his unexpected journey into parenthood: “I had such a good relationship with my dad – the father/son thing, the sports thing – I always thought that I wanted boys. And I immediately changed my mind when we had Presley.” Presley, his first daughter with wife Taylor, was born on October 21, 2019.
He revealed that they'd planned to have a boy and a girl. But when they found out that baby #2 was going to be a girl, Young concluded he was destined to be a girl dad. “I’m in love with it. I don’t feel the need to have a son anymore. I just love the way my relationship is with both of my daughters.” Their second daughter, Rowan, was born July 21, 2021.
On Being a Father
Even though he did not have a son, Young says fatherhood has brought positive changes to his life. He said, “I think I love differently and more deeply than I ever did before, and not just with them, but it opened my capacity to love that way in general with everybody in my life.”
Upcoming 2.0 Tour
Young is getting ready to go back on the road with special guest Jenna Davis. The 2.0 tour kicks off at Ryman Auditorium on January 22 and wraps up February 28 in Bensalem, PA, followed by a performance at Stagecoach in April.