Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Brett Young Reflects on Being a Girl Dad: ‘I’m In Love With It’

Brett Young admits to envisioning being a father to a son, but after being blessed with girls, the California-born singer said he wouldn’t change a thing about being a “girl dad.”   Brett…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Brett Young performs at the Jack Daniel's Carols by the Barrels holiday event, at Bridgestone Arena Plaza
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brett Young admits to envisioning being a father to a son, but after being blessed with girls, the California-born singer said he wouldn’t change a thing about being a “girl dad.”  

Brett Young: Country Star, Girl Dad  

In an interview with Country Now, Young candidly reflected on his unexpected journey into parenthood: “I had such a good relationship with my dad – the father/son thing, the sports thing – I always thought that I wanted boys. And I immediately changed my mind when we had Presley.” Presley, his first daughter with wife Taylor, was born on October 21, 2019.  

He revealed that they'd planned to have a boy and a girl. But when they found out that baby #2 was going to be a girl, Young concluded he was destined to be a girl dad. “I’m in love with it. I don’t feel the need to have a son anymore. I just love the way my relationship is with both of my daughters.” Their second daughter, Rowan, was born July 21, 2021.  

On Being a Father  

Even though he did not have a son, Young says fatherhood has brought positive changes to his life. He said, “I think I love differently and more deeply than I ever did before, and not just with them, but it opened my capacity to love that way in general with everybody in my life.”  

Upcoming 2.0 Tour 

Young is getting ready to go back on the road with special guest Jenna Davis. The 2.0 tour kicks off at Ryman Auditorium on January 22 and wraps up February 28 in Bensalem, PA, followed by a performance at Stagecoach in April. 

Brett Young
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Allison Alderson and Jay DeMarcus attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicDylan DeMarcus Releases Cover of Rascal Flatts Hit as Band Prepares for TourJennifer Eggleston
Noah Kahan performs onstage during the 2025 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History
MusicFans Think Noah Kahan is Hinting at a New Album ReleaseYvette Dela Cruz
Vince Gill performs at the Ryman Auditorium on December 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicVince Gill Announces Summer Tour and Ryman Residency for 50-Year Career MilestoneJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect