This Chris Stapleton Classic is the First Country Song to Go Double Diamond

Chris Stapleton might not be the original singer of “Tennessee Whiskey,” but his version is not only a country masterpiece; it’s officially a legend. Stapleton’s version of this David Allan Coe original has just become the first country song ever to be certified Double Diamond by the RIAA.

Chris Stapleton - Tennessee Whiskey (Official Audio)

The Chris Stapleton Effect: Making a Classic Iconic

In a statement released by RIAA Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier, “Chris Stapleton’s undeniable vocal grit and storytelling have connected deeply — driving chart successes, earning major awards, and most importantly, resonating with fans. RIAA is proud to celebrate him alongside MCA as ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ today makes history, becoming the first country single ever to earn a Double Diamond certification with 20 million units in the U.S. alone. It’s a remarkable achievement and another defining moment in Stapleton’s career,” according to Billboard.

What Double-Diamond Means

“Tennessee Whiskey” is the only third song to reach “Double-Diamond” status, following Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are” and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower.” This certification signifies that a song has sold at least 20 million units in the United States, encompassing physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming equivalents.

Before achieving “Double-Diamond” status, Stapleton’s version peaked at No. 20 on Billboard Hot 100.

Looking Ahead

Despite this rare achievement, Stapleton isn’t slowing down. He’s currently touring on his All-American Road Show, continuing to bring his signature voice and country rock vibe to stadiums and arenas across the country.