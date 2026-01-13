Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: January 16-January 18
Las Vegas is bringing together an incredible group of performers and entertainment from different genres this week. Headlining the week are Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas, Rob Schneider performing stand-up, and an impressive weekend of '90s alternative rock featuring +LIVE+. The entertainment schedule includes concerts, comedy performances, and theater productions for a packed week of entertainment.
Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas
- What: Limited residency with Blake Shelton
- When: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through Jan. 31, 2026)
- Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $107
Blake Shelton's Live In Las Vegas residency brings the country superstar to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a series of concerts in January 2026, offering fans multiple chances to see him perform on the Las Vegas Strip. Known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence, Shelton returns after a successful earlier engagement with a setlist of fan favorites and crowd-pleasing moments. Tickets include general admission and VIP packages, with shows spread across select dates at the iconic venue.
Rob Schneider
- What: Comedian Rob Schneider
- When: Friday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 8 p.m.
- Where: David Copperfield Theater, MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $45
MGM Grand Hotel & Casino presents Rob Schneider as part of the resort's Aces of Comedy series. A veteran comic and "Saturday Night Live" alum, Rob Schneider is known for his quirky characters, sharp timing, and roles in hit films such as "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" and "The Hot Chick." Audiences can expect an evening of original humor, observational comedy, and storytelling from one of comedy's longtime crowd favorites on the Las Vegas Strip.
+LIVE+ Concert
- What: 90s alternative rock from +LIVE+
- When: Friday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 8:30 p.m.
- Where: The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $60
For a strong alternative rock lineup this weekend, the Venetian Theatre will host the +LIVE+ concert, offering a high-quality live experience in a venue that regularly hosts some of the best musical artists in the world. Rock fans can expect a hit-driven set from a band that has sold millions of albums worldwide, fueled by the massive success of the album "Throwing Copper" and the chart-defining single "Lightning Crashes," which helped cement +LIVE+ as a staple of '90s alternative rock.
Other Events
Weekend nights in Las Vegas offer a mix of big laughs, high-energy music, and live theater. From headline comedy and crowd-driven nostalgia to powerful stage productions, these events bring a variety of entertainment to the Strip and beyond:
- Chris Tucker: Saturday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- The Emo Night Tour: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
- 3RD SHIFT - A Musical Stage Play: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Clark County Library Main Theater, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
More To Explore Next Week
Weeknights in Las Vegas carry their own rhythm, blending reflection, industry buzz, and legendary live music. From meaningful community traditions to large-scale trade shows and iconic rock performances, these midweek options keep the city energized well beyond the weekend:
- 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade: Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas
- SHOT Show (shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade): Tuesday, Jan. 20 through Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum, 201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas
- An Intimate Evening with SANTANA Greatest Hits Live: Wednesday, Jan. 21, and Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Music Hall, House of Blues, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas