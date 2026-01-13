Megan Moroney’s ‘Cloud 9’ Album Drops Feb. 20 With Ed Sheeran, Kacey Musgraves Collaborations

On Feb. 20, Megan Moroney will release her third studio album, Cloud 9. The 15-song project marks a new creative chapter while staying rooted in the perspective and authenticity that have defined her rise in country music.

"It's written from a perspective where my feet are really planted, and I feel really confident with where I'm at in my life and who's around me," she says, noting the music is "sassy" and there's an air of sarcasm in some of the songs. She calls the forthcoming record her "favorite child" and jokes, "I think I would ditch the first two for this one."

Cloud 9 includes previously released tracks "6 Months Later" and "Beautiful Things," as well as high-profile collaborations. Moroney teams up with Ed Sheeran on "I Only Miss You" and joins forces with Kacey Musgraves on "Bells & Whistles," a pairing that reflects both admiration and artistic alignment.

"I would write every single day, sometimes by myself, or I would write with anyone that would write with me," she says.

The full tracklist was revealed in an exclusive video showcasing all 15 songs, signaling a complete, eagerly anticipated collection. Additional confirmed tracks include "Wedding Dress," "Table For Two," "Medicine," "Stupid," "Convincing," "Who Hurt You?," "Wish I Didn't," "Waiting on the Rain," and "Bars & Tigers & Bears."

Visuals from the tracklist reveal a video, along with footage from a conference room and a secret show, showing Moroney and Sheeran wearing similar outfits, subtly suggesting a long-running collaboration timeline. Anticipation is also high around the collaboration with Musgraves, whose influence on songwriting and artistic direction has long been admired by Moroney.

Moroney enters this album cycle with confidence and clarity. "This is my best foot forward for where I'm at, and if you don't like it, then you just don't like my music, and that's okay, because I really love it," she says, "and I'm the one that's got to get up there and sing it every night."