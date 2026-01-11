This Day in Country History: January 11

On Jan. 11, country stars raised money for nonprofits, a new business venture began, and a singer/songwriter became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. On this day, albums from legendary performers received certifications, and a Nashville record producer sadly died.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A Country artist and a movie soundtrack reached milestones on Jan. 11:

2006: The soundtrack to the Johnny Cash biopic film, Walk the Line, received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. During the film, actors Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, and Shooter Jennings performed all the songs, including "I Walk the Line" and "Ring of Fire."

2006: The RIAA gave Toby Keith's album Greatest Hits 2 a 3x Platinum certification. Other records that received certifications on that date were Sugarland's album Twice the Speed of Life with a 2x Platinum certification, and Johnny Cash's The Legend with a Gold certification.

2019: Mark Wills officially became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Wills, who has had hit songs such as "Don't Laugh at Me" and "19 Something," was invited to join the venue by Vince Gill on Dec. 21, 2018.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A performance for veterans happened on Jan. 11:

2014: In a star-studded performance, country music stars and other celebrities came together to raise money during the "Concert for the Cause," which was held at the Ice House in Louisville, Kentucky. Performers included Jake Owen, Jana Kramer, and Frankie Ballard, and all funds went to the Kids Cancer Alliance.

2016: In partnership with the Grand Ole Opry, Teri Clark performed at the VA hospital in Nashville for Musicians on Call. The objective of this program is to bring cheer to hospitalized veterans.

2016: John Rich from Big & Rich, Randy Houser, and Cowboy Troy performed at Creek Wood High School in Charlotte, Tennessee. The show raised funds to help music programs at this and other local schools in the district.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a death to a country star's new business, these were some industry changes for Jan. 11:

2021: Thomas Rhett and his cousin, Jeff Worn, proudly announced their new tequila brand, Dos Primos. This phrase means "Two Cousins" in Spanish, and the tequila is a premier blanco made with hand-harvested blue agave from Jalisco, Mexico.

2022: The legendary Nashville record producer Jerry Crutchfield died at the age of 87. He was known for producing songs for stars such as Tanya Tucker, Tammy Wynette, and Lee Greenwood.