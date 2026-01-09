Zach Bryan Releases Track List for New Album ‘With Heaven on Top’

Backstage Country
Yvette Dela Cruz
Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Zach Bryan is back to work after his honeymoon. He officially unveiled the full track list for his highly anticipated new album, With Heaven on Top, which is a massive collection of 25 tracks. The album will be his sixth, following The Great American Bar Scene, which was released in 2024.  

Zach Bryan Reveals Latest Album’s Track List

Aside from revealing the track list, Bryan also uploaded a photo of the album cover for the vinyl record and announced that the album is now available for pre-order. The caption reads, “you can now order ‘With Heaven On Top’ on vinyl & cd from the website in my bio, itll get to you in 8-10 weeks. Long way from the 500 DeAnn vinyls we made and a long way from home. More on the record tomorrow when it’s out but I love you all very much and hope you stay up n listen at midnight. I feel like the luckiest man in the world, best day ever til’ tomorrow.” 

‘With Heaven On Top’ Potential Track list 

  • “Down, Down, Stream” 
  • “Runny Eggs” 
  • “Appetite” 
  • “Deann’s Denim” 
  • “Say Why” 
  • “Drowning” 
  • “Santa Fe” 
  • “Skin” 
  • “Dry Deserts” 
  • “Bad News” 
  • “South and Pine” 
  • “Cannonball” 
  • “Slicked Back” 
  • “Anyways” 
  • “If They Come Lookin'” 
  • “Rivers and Creeks” 
  • “Plastic Cigarette” 
  • “You Can Still Come Home” 
  • “Aeroplane” 
  • “Always Willin'”
  • “Miles” 
  • “All Good Things Past” 
  • “Camper” 
  • “Sundown Girls” 
  • “With Heaven On Top” 

Listen to the album’s teaser below. 

Zach Bryan “With Heaven On Top” Album Teaser
Zach Bryan
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
