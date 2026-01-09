Zach Bryan Releases Track List for New Album ‘With Heaven on Top’

Zach Bryan is back to work after his honeymoon. He officially unveiled the full track list for his highly anticipated new album, With Heaven on Top, which is a massive collection of 25 tracks. The album will be his sixth, following The Great American Bar Scene, which was released in 2024.

Aside from revealing the track list, Bryan also uploaded a photo of the album cover for the vinyl record and announced that the album is now available for pre-order. The caption reads, “you can now order ‘With Heaven On Top’ on vinyl & cd from the website in my bio, itll get to you in 8-10 weeks. Long way from the 500 DeAnn vinyls we made and a long way from home. More on the record tomorrow when it’s out but I love you all very much and hope you stay up n listen at midnight. I feel like the luckiest man in the world, best day ever til’ tomorrow.”