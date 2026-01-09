Big & Rich Will Perform at Bluebird Cafe on Jan. 20 to Benefit Alive Hospice

Big & Rich will headline a January benefit concert at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, with proceeds supporting Alive Hospice. The 9:00 p.m. performance is part of Alive Hospice's longtime annual fundraiser, which marks its 33rd year in 2026 and continues a mission centered on compassionate end-of-life care and family support.

Tickets go on sale today, with limited availability through Ticketweb. Demand is expected to be high for what is described as a rare, intimate night in one of music's most revered listening rooms.

Big & Rich will deliver a two-hour set spanning more than two decades of their career, featuring signature hits such as "Save A Horse, Ride A Cowboy," "Comin' To Your City," "8th of November," and "Lost In This Moment", along with songs they have written for other artists. The performance will be recorded live for a forthcoming special release, creating a lasting document of the evening.

“We're honored to play the Bluebird and support the incredible work Alive Hospice does for our community,” said Big & Rich. “This is going to be a special night in a very special room.

“Nashville is a special place, the Bluebird is an international icon, and our excitement to play this room as a part of such an important program is a great way to kick off 2026,” they added.