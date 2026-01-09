Big & Rich Will Perform at Bluebird Cafe on Jan. 20 to Benefit Alive Hospice
Big & Rich will headline a January benefit concert at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, with proceeds supporting Alive Hospice. The 9:00 p.m. performance is part of Alive Hospice's longtime annual fundraiser, which marks its 33rd year in 2026 and continues a mission centered on compassionate end-of-life care and family support.
Tickets go on sale today, with limited availability through Ticketweb. Demand is expected to be high for what is described as a rare, intimate night in one of music's most revered listening rooms.
Big & Rich will deliver a two-hour set spanning more than two decades of their career, featuring signature hits such as "Save A Horse, Ride A Cowboy," "Comin' To Your City," "8th of November," and "Lost In This Moment", along with songs they have written for other artists. The performance will be recorded live for a forthcoming special release, creating a lasting document of the evening.
“We're honored to play the Bluebird and support the incredible work Alive Hospice does for our community,” said Big & Rich. “This is going to be a special night in a very special room.
“Nashville is a special place, the Bluebird is an international icon, and our excitement to play this room as a part of such an important program is a great way to kick off 2026,” they added.
Alive Hospice serves patients at home, in nursing and inpatient facilities, and provides palliative care, grief support, advance care planning, outreach and education, clinician training, and a robust volunteer program across 12 Middle Tennessee counties. The organization also offers financial aid and services to underserved communities, ensuring patients and families have access to care when it is needed most.