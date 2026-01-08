Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: January 9-January 11

The entertainment lineup in Vegas this week offers a diverse mix of performances for families and friends to enjoy together, ranging from fast-paced late-evening shows to established comedians. This week's schedule features "Disney on Ice: Let's Dance!," a late-night dance event, and performances by Lavell Crawford.

"Disney on Ice: Let's Dance"

What: A high-energy Disney skating celebration

When: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Thomas & Mack Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $22

"Disney On Ice: Let's Dance!" brings beloved Disney characters to life in a vibrant ice-skating spectacular that celebrates the joy of movement and music. Professional figure skaters have created amazing choreography featuring characters from classic and modern Disney films, encouraging audiences of all ages to sing and dance along. The costumes used in the show are bright and colorful, and the choreography is high-energy and dynamic.

All Your Friends: The Indie Party

What: An indie dance party for friends

When: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 9 p.m.

Where: AREA15, 3215 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

AREA15, 3215 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $27.20

All Your Friends: The Indie Party at AREA15 is a high-energy nightlife event celebrating indie music, vibrant beats, and social fun in Las Vegas' immersive entertainment district. This party brings together DJs, lively crowds, and nonstop dancing in a dynamic atmosphere that keeps the energy going late into the night.

Lavell Crawford

What: Comedian Lavell Crawford

When: Friday, Jan. 9, and Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 9 p.m.

Where: Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B-222, Las Vegas

Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B-222, Las Vegas Cost: $35

Lavell Crawford is a hilarious comedian who has appeared as a contestant on "Last Comic Standing," on "Comedy Central Presents," and on numerous television shows, including "Workaholics" and "Breaking Bad." Lavell uses observational humor that connects with the audience while delivering laugh-out-loud stories.

Other Events

Las Vegas offers an exciting blend of entertainment this weekend, combining fast-paced competition with engaging stories and great live comedy:

St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights : Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

When: Friday, Jan. 9, and Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. (additional dates and times available)
Where: Sphere, 255 Sands Ave., Las Vegas

When: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B-222, Las Vegas

