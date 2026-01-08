Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: January 9-January 11
The entertainment lineup in Vegas this week offers a diverse mix of performances for families and friends to enjoy together, ranging from fast-paced late-evening shows to established comedians. This week’s…
The entertainment lineup in Vegas this week offers a diverse mix of performances for families and friends to enjoy together, ranging from fast-paced late-evening shows to established comedians. This week's schedule features "Disney on Ice: Let's Dance!," a late-night dance event, and performances by Lavell Crawford.
"Disney on Ice: Let's Dance"
- What: A high-energy Disney skating celebration
- When: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $22
"Disney On Ice: Let's Dance!" brings beloved Disney characters to life in a vibrant ice-skating spectacular that celebrates the joy of movement and music. Professional figure skaters have created amazing choreography featuring characters from classic and modern Disney films, encouraging audiences of all ages to sing and dance along. The costumes used in the show are bright and colorful, and the choreography is high-energy and dynamic.
All Your Friends: The Indie Party
- What: An indie dance party for friends
- When: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 9 p.m.
- Where: AREA15, 3215 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $27.20
All Your Friends: The Indie Party at AREA15 is a high-energy nightlife event celebrating indie music, vibrant beats, and social fun in Las Vegas' immersive entertainment district. This party brings together DJs, lively crowds, and nonstop dancing in a dynamic atmosphere that keeps the energy going late into the night.
Lavell Crawford
- What: Comedian Lavell Crawford
- When: Friday, Jan. 9, and Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 9 p.m.
- Where: Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B-222, Las Vegas
- Cost: $35
Lavell Crawford is a hilarious comedian who has appeared as a contestant on "Last Comic Standing," on "Comedy Central Presents," and on numerous television shows, including "Workaholics" and "Breaking Bad." Lavell uses observational humor that connects with the audience while delivering laugh-out-loud stories.
Other Events
Las Vegas offers an exciting blend of entertainment this weekend, combining fast-paced competition with engaging stories and great live comedy:
- St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere: Friday, Jan. 9, and Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. (additional dates and times available) at Sphere, 255 Sands Ave., Las Vegas
- Sarper Güven: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B-222, Las Vegas
More To Explore This Week
Weeknights in Las Vegas offer a more relaxed pace while still delivering memorable experiences. Whether it's live entertainment, immersive visuals, or a chance to laugh and unwind, these evenings prove that the city's energy doesn't fade when the weekend crowds thin out:
- Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Enterprise Library, 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Nevada, P.S. I Love You Postcard Project: Hands-On Drop-In Workshop: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., Suite #190, Las Vegas
- Whiskey & Wine Wednesday: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (recurring event) at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., Las Vegas
- Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas