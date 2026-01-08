Jo Dee Messina to Release First Album in 12 Years, Launch 2026 Tour

Jo Dee Messina, the red-haired "I'm Alright" singer and one of country music's most successful stars of the 1990s, is planning a major 2026 comeback anchored by new music and a teased tour. The artist, who earned nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 entries during her chart run, recently signaled a return to the spotlight after more than a decade without a new full-length studio album.

Messina shared a teaser clip on social media, writing, "Here's a snippet of the first single off of the new record. Coming soon... I'm so excited!!! Whatcha think??" The short video highlights her vocals and suggests themes of choosing the road less traveled, while inviting fans to reflect on which bridges they will burn in 2026.

In 2014, Messina released her last full-length album, Me, which was funded through Kickstarter and successfully raised $100,000 with the help of fans who also had input into the final track listing. Since that time, she has been active as a musician, releasing EPs, greatest hits collections, stand-alone singles, and other work, and maintaining a very active social media presence with many followers on TikTok.

Messina was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, and as a result, she had to put her tour dates on hold while receiving treatment for the disease. She later spoke openly about faith and recovery. "I'm leaning on God," she told PEOPLE in 2018. "I'm letting Him take charge. It's what's best for my soul right now. Every biopsy and every result…it feels like an eternity goes by. I know that God has me. I'm filled with gratitude and joy."

Despite the health-related hiatus, Messina continued performing and releasing music, sustaining her connection with longtime fans and newer listeners alike. Her enduring legacy remains evident as "Heads Carolina, Tails California" continues to attract fresh audiences ahead of her strategic return.