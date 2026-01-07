Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Fans Love Ella Langley’s Cover of Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

Ella Langley is full of surprises. On Monday, Langley’s TikTok followers were unexpectedly graced with an acoustic version of the popular classic “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley….

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ella Langley is full of surprises. On Monday, Langley's TikTok followers were unexpectedly graced with an acoustic version of the popular classic "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley.

Ella Langley 'Rickrolled' Fans  

“Rickroll” or “Rickrolled” is a slang word acknowledged by Merriam-Webster, its definition reading, “To Rickroll (or rickroll) someone is to trick them into hearing the song 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley, first released in 1987. Often this involves a sort of bait and switch whereby one disguises a hyperlink to the song's video as one directed toward some other website.”  

One fan commented, “Rick rolled in the big ’26.” Another said, “Getting Rick-rolled by Ella Langley wasn’t on my 2026 bingo card.”  

Loading TikTok...

A Different Take on the Classic  

Langley’s acoustic rendition sets a high standard. Her sultry voice, accompanied only by an acoustic guitar, is a fresh take on the song we’ve all heard a million times. Should any other artist choose to cover it in the future, they'll certainly have big shoes to fill.   

What’s Next for Her  

Langley started 2026 strong. Aside from being named one of the New Faces of Country Music, she’s rumored to be releasing a new album this year, much to the excitement of fans. She will also be joining Eric Church for select dates on his Free the Machine Tour, which kicked off in September 2025 and ends in April, as well as select dates for Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour, which begins in April and extends to the beginning of August. 

Ella Langley
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Jo Dee Messina performs during America Salutes You 2023 Concert For Gratitude at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on December 15, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicJo Dee Messina to Release First Album in 12 Years, Launch 2026 TourJennifer Eggleston
Cody Johnson, winner of the Male Vocalist of the Year Award, poses in the press room during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicCody Johnson Aims to Break George Strait’s Rodeo Houston Performance RecordJennifer Eggleston
Garth Brooks performs with Luke Combs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicGarth Brooks Teases 2026 Tour and New Music ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect