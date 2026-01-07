Fans Love Ella Langley’s Cover of Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

Ella Langley is full of surprises. On Monday, Langley's TikTok followers were unexpectedly graced with an acoustic version of the popular classic "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley.

Ella Langley 'Rickrolled' Fans

“Rickroll” or “Rickrolled” is a slang word acknowledged by Merriam-Webster, its definition reading, “To Rickroll (or rickroll) someone is to trick them into hearing the song 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley, first released in 1987. Often this involves a sort of bait and switch whereby one disguises a hyperlink to the song's video as one directed toward some other website.”

One fan commented, “Rick rolled in the big ’26.” Another said, “Getting Rick-rolled by Ella Langley wasn’t on my 2026 bingo card.”

A Different Take on the Classic

Langley’s acoustic rendition sets a high standard. Her sultry voice, accompanied only by an acoustic guitar, is a fresh take on the song we’ve all heard a million times. Should any other artist choose to cover it in the future, they'll certainly have big shoes to fill.

What’s Next for Her