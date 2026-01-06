Bailey Zimmerman Surprises Mom with a New House and a Car

Country music fans are still talking about one of the sweetest Christmas surprises of 2025. Rising star Bailey Zimmerman turned the holidays into something truly unforgettable by giving his mom, Dana, not just one, but two gifts.

Giving Back

In an Instagram post, Zimmerman, known for his big heart (he once brought a young fan on stage with him and at the Grand Ole Opry), surprised his mom with her dream home. In the video, the “Fall in Love” singer is seen driving his mother to the property, completely unaware that the house would turn out to be her Christmas gift.

Zimmerman captioned the post with, “Every kids dream came true for me today… I BOUGHT MY MOM HER DREAM HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS. MERRY CHRISTMAS TO THE BEST MOMMA IN THE WHOLE WORLD.”

'My Mom Gave Me Everything Growing Up'

In another video post, Zimmerman also surprised his mom with a new car, a white Escalade. He wrote in the caption, “Momma got a NEW CADDI TOO. My mom gave me everything growing up so now it’s my turn to do the same… MERRY CHRISTMAS MOM.”