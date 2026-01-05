Post Malone Performs Country Covers During ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Broadcast

On New Year's Eve, Post Malone made a surprising appearance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with an homage to country music through a performance of "That's My Story." The performance leaned fully into classic country, signaling the continued evolution of Malone's sound as the broadcast rang in the new year.

Malone also performed "What the Cowgirls Do" with Vince Gill and Brad Paisley joining him on stage. The segment stood out as a distinctly country moment within the night's lineup, reinforcing Malone's growing presence in the genre during one of television's most visible annual events.

"What the Cowgirls Do" originated in 1994 as a hit co-written by Vince Gill and Reed Nielsen and later became one of Gill's signature singles. That songwriting legacy framed Malone's set, placing his covers within a clear lineage of country music history celebrated on national television.

Dressed in jeans and a cowboy hat, Malone gave a simple, down-home rendition of the song that the crowd loved. The audience really enjoyed his performance and gave him an enthusiastic ovation that night; this was considered the highlight of the show and is a testament to its importance to the show's overall success.

The New Year's Eve performance follows Malone's well-documented 2024 pivot toward country with F-1 Trillion and high-profile collaborations, as well as a successful 2025 that included major festival headlining and a large-scale stadium tour. The appearance is widely viewed as a strategic step ahead of expectations for a 2026 Stagecoach Festival headline slot and additional country releases.

Malone has also continued to immerse himself in country tradition beyond television. In a separate recent moment, he joined Vince Gill and Brad Paisley on Gill's "One More Last Chance" at the Grand Ole Opry, spotlighting Gill's classics in one of the genre's most storied settings.

"Chances are, chat, we are getting two albums in 2026," he revealed. "If everything goes my way," stated Posty.