This Day in Country History: January 4

Jan. 4 is a special day in the country music world. On this date, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated 70 years of country music tradition. Trisha Yearwood and Scotty McCreery had long-running exhibits come to a close, and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman donated a substantial amount of money to help victims of the horrific Australian wildfires.

Cultural Milestones

Jan 4. has witnessed several important cultural milestones in the country music industry:

1996: At the Grand Ole Opry's 70th Anniversary Celebration, fans enjoyed performances by Clint Black, Dolly Parton, and Barbara Mandrell. Viewers watching this televised show also got to see behind-the-scenes highlights from some of the industry's top performers.

2013: The North Carolina Museum of History closed an exhibit on American Idol winner Scotty McCreery. This exhibit was a dedication to the North Carolina native's achievements as a singer and performer.

2016: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed its exhibit Trisha Yearwood: The Song Remembers When. This special exhibit highlighted Yearwood's remarkable career through artifacts, memorabilia, photographs, and stage costumes.

2020: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman announced they were donating $500,000 to help firefighters with the devastating wildfires that ravaged Australia in 2020. The couple owned a home outside of Sydney at the time of the wildfires.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From a national anthem performance to record certifications, these were notable events for Jan. 4:

2006: LeAnn Rimes sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Rose Bowl Championship game in Pasadena, California. This was a game between the USC Trojans and the Texas Longhorns.

2013: Hunter Hayes' single "Wanted" received a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. By 2018, the single had gone 5x Platinum. In addition, Gary Allan's "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)" received a Gold certification on this date.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two marriages took place on Jan. 4, including Matt Stell's whirlwind wedding in Mexico:

2020: Neil Mason, drummer for the band The Cadillac Three, married his girlfriend Chelsea Eager at the Gruene Mansion Inn Bed & Breakfast in New Braunfels, Texas. The couple then honeymooned in Tulum, Mexico, before The Cadillac Three went on tour.

2025: Matt Stell and his fiancée, Kasey Harvey, got married after a one-day engagement. Stell announced that he had found his forever love with Harvey and didn't want to wait to get married after their engagement.