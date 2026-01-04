Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Country History: January 4

Jan. 4 is a special day in the country music world. On this date, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated 70 years of country music tradition. Trisha Yearwood and Scotty McCreery…

kristina hall
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban photographed on the red carpet of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Jan. 4 is a special day in the country music world. On this date, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated 70 years of country music tradition. Trisha Yearwood and Scotty McCreery had long-running exhibits come to a close, and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman donated a substantial amount of money to help victims of the horrific Australian wildfires.

Cultural Milestones

Jan 4. has witnessed several important cultural milestones in the country music industry:

  • 1996: At the Grand Ole Opry's 70th Anniversary Celebration, fans enjoyed performances by Clint Black, Dolly Parton, and Barbara Mandrell. Viewers watching this televised show also got to see behind-the-scenes highlights from some of the industry's top performers.
  • 2013: The North Carolina Museum of History closed an exhibit on American Idol winner Scotty McCreery. This exhibit was a dedication to the North Carolina native's achievements as a singer and performer.
  • 2016: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed its exhibit Trisha Yearwood: The Song Remembers When. This special exhibit highlighted Yearwood's remarkable career through artifacts, memorabilia, photographs, and stage costumes.
  • 2020: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman announced they were donating $500,000 to help firefighters with the devastating wildfires that ravaged Australia in 2020. The couple owned a home outside of Sydney at the time of the wildfires.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From a national anthem performance to record certifications, these were notable events for Jan. 4:

  • 2006: LeAnn Rimes sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Rose Bowl Championship game in Pasadena, California. This was a game between the USC Trojans and the Texas Longhorns.
  • 2013: Hunter Hayes' single "Wanted" received a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. By 2018, the single had gone 5x Platinum. In addition, Gary Allan's "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)" received a Gold certification on this date.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two marriages took place on Jan. 4, including Matt Stell's whirlwind wedding in Mexico:

  • 2020: Neil Mason, drummer for the band The Cadillac Three, married his girlfriend Chelsea Eager at the Gruene Mansion Inn Bed & Breakfast in New Braunfels, Texas. The couple then honeymooned in Tulum, Mexico, before The Cadillac Three went on tour.
  • 2025: Matt Stell and his fiancée, Kasey Harvey, got married after a one-day engagement. Stell announced that he had found his forever love with Harvey and didn't want to wait to get married after their engagement.

Wedding bells were in the air on Jan. 4. Neil Mason married his sweetheart in Texas, and Matt Stell was married just a day after his proposal. Also on this day, Hunter Hayes was recognized by the RIAA, and LeAnn Rimes sang the national anthem at the Rose Bowl Championship.

Hunter HayesKeith UrbanLeAnn Rimes
kristina hallWriter
Related Stories
Musician Dierks Bentley performs at halftime of the Discover Orange Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Sun Life Stadium on January 3, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
MusicThis Day in Country History: January 3kristina hall
Singer-songwriter Post Malone entertains the crowd during halftime between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs on November 27, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
MusicPost Malone Plans Two Albums for 2026 ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
MTV sign is seen on April 05, 2006 in New York City.
MusicMTV Cuts Back on Music Channels While Main Network ContinuesKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect