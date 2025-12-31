ERNEST & Priscilla Block on New Year’s Resolutions

New Year’s resolutions: that magical time when we all pretend we’re suddenly going to wake up as better versions of ourselves on January 1… before sliding right back into our normal ways by January 7. However, country stars ERNEST and Priscilla Block are here to remind us that it can be done. And if two of country music’s busiest artists can make it happen, we really don’t have any excuses.

Radio personality Jeff Kurkjian recently chatted with the two hitmakers at the CMAs about how they did it and what advice they can give those of us who are just starting.

Spotlight: ERNEST

ERNEST, like Jelly Roll, has started to be more concerned about his health and has been vocal on social media about his journey. The Tennessee native announced in September that he lost almost 40 pounds. No wonder he was able to fit in Lainey Wilson’s pants!

The “Flower Shops” singer explained why he kept updating his fans about his weight loss journey. “I think it was a way to hold me accountable through the whole thing and literally just check in on socials because I know that I'll get my ass fried if I set out on this big journey and then just no follow-through.” He chuckled, “The last couple months, I've been slacking a little bit. I'm going to lock back in around the new year.”

The singer-songwriter revealed what surprised him the most about losing weight. “I think when I was really in the thick of it, being able to get through the day... because I love when we're on the road, going and finding a dive bar and eating shitty bar food and having drinks. And I've gotten into protein shakes to hold me through. After a show, when I get done, my guy Dylan will make me a protein shake, and we'll chill and play FIFA.”

He added, “Discipline was the overall common theme for the whole thing. I taught myself that I can be disciplined.”

Watch the conversation below:

Spotlight: Priscilla Block

Kurkjian asked Block how she’s been since the release of her debut album. The “Just About Over You” singer admitted she felt she’s grown mentally through her career: “I feel now more than ever, I know really what I want to say, who I am as an artist. I think even early on, I felt like I knew who I was. It was just, I've evolved a lot. I think that's the word. My first record was very... ‘Party, Priscilla,’ and I was at that point in my life. But right now, I've experienced a little bit more life, and you hear that in the record. Life, love, loss, all the things.”

Block, like other country artists, has also embraced a healthier lifestyle. Her advice to those thinking of doing the same thing? “Start. Just start. Whatever it is, if it's going for a walk, just start with walking, or start with drinking more water. Just start.”