Randy Travis Extends Tour into 2026 After Playing 50 Shows in 2025

Randy Travis's strength and the power of his legacy are still clearly seen in country music today, long after having to deal with some dire health issues due to a substantial stroke that caused serious damage to both his ability to talk and sing back in July 2013 and has caused him to have to relearn how to communicate and play music. Even so, he has stayed active as a respected and well-known member of the country music community and continues to appear at public events and perform with support from his wife, Mary Travis, and guest singer James Dupré.

That legacy was on full display Dec. 12 in Las Vegas when Joe Nichols joined Travis onstage at the Penn & Teller Theater. Welcoming Travis to the stage, Nichols acknowledged the weight of the moment. "If it's okay with y'all, I'm gonna play one of your songs, if that's all right," he said. "If you want to stay out here for it, all right. That makes me even more nervous knowing you're watching. All right, boys, don't mess this up." Nichols then delivered a polished rendition of Travis' signature hit, "On the Other Hand," underscoring the song's lasting appeal.

"On the Other Hand" was first released in 1985 as Travis' debut Warner Bros. Nashville single and initially peaked at No. 67. After being reissued, it climbed to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The 1986 album Storms of Life by Travis would later include this song, which became certified Gold and has received millions of streams throughout the years, showing that it is still popular with multiple generations.

The Las Vegas collaboration served as both a tribute and a reminder of Travis' lasting impact. An 11-time ACM Award winner, Travis continues to influence artists and audiences alike. In recent years, he has released two new songs produced with AI assistance featuring Dupré and has toured extensively with his original backing band.

Travis' More Life Tour extends into spring 2026, following a busy 2025 that included more than 50 shows and entertained roughly 60,000 fans. Dupré is set to continue as guest vocalist. "I'm thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis. I'm looking forward to meeting and singing along with all the Randy Travis fans in 2025," said James Dupré.