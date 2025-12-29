Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: January 2-4

Las Vegas is kicking off the new year with the power of celebrity, nostalgia, and laughs thanks to the jaw-dropping entertainment of Jennifer Lopez, the incredible visuals of the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere, and the hilarious stand-up comedy of Travis Tate. Las Vegas weekend activities on the Strip offer so many possibilities for high-energy entertainment that they're guaranteed to please everyone.

Jennifer Lopez at The Colosseum

Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas is the global superstar's high-energy residency show on the Strip. Announced as her return to Las Vegas after her hugely successful "All I Have" run, the show features chart-topping hits that span her legendary career, along with exclusive new music, dynamic choreography, and vibrant stagecraft. Kicking off during New Year's Eve week and extending into early 2026, this residency promises an unforgettable mix of pop, dance, and JLo's signature showmanship.

Backstreet Boys at the Sphere

Backstreet Boys: Into The Millennium is a Sphere Las Vegas residency event that features the 1990s pop boy band and their hits. It's an interactive, immersive experience powered by the Sphere's innovative technologies, including its expansive LED screen and visual and audio capabilities. It will showcase the best of the Backstreet Boy's work from this era, celebrating the group's 20th anniversary.

Travis Tate

Travis Tate is a stand-up comic whose likable and relatable humor has won over audiences nationwide. Known for appearances on Kill Tony and Dry Bar Comedy, he brings sharp observations on marriage, kids, and everyday life. Tate has shared stages with top names, such as Bert Kreischer, Nate Bargatze, Shane Gillis, and Dave Attell. His honest perspective and effortless charm make for a consistently laugh-out-loud set.

Other Events

These events represent the characteristic mix of excitement and energy for which Las Vegas is known through interactive entertainment, immersive light displays, and world-class performers:

STERN ARMY IFPA Pinball Tournament : Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at 6 p.m. at AREA15, 3215 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at 6 p.m. at AREA15, 3215 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas Glittering Lights : Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, starting at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. N, Las Vegas

Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, starting at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. N, Las Vegas Duran Duran: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

