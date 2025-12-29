Fight For Air Climb

Backstage Country
Scale The STRAT is the premier stair-climbing event in Las Vegas, featuring one hundred eight floors and one thousand four hundred fifty-five steps to the top of an iconic Las…

Luciana Herrera Luzzi
In partnership with
American Lung Association
Scale The STRAT is the premier stair-climbing event in Las Vegas, featuring one hundred eight floors and one thousand four hundred fifty-five steps to the top of an iconic Las Vegas landmark. It is a fundraising event that allows the American Lung Association in Nevada to pursue clean air efforts and assist those with lung disease, while attracting locals and elite climbers from across the country and around the world who are looking to challenge themselves. The event is officially timed, with climbers entering the stairwell individually in staggered heats, and it is more than a climb, as it also funds vital programs in Nevada that help those with lung disease live better lives. Corporate, firefighter, first responder, friends and family, and health and fitness teams are already signed up. 102.7 Coyote Country listeners can join a team or start your own.

