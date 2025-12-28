This Day in Country History: December 28

Dec. 28 has witnessed several significant events in the country music industry. Merle Haggard was a recipient at the annual Kennedy Center Honors, there was a funeral for the late Ray Price, and the world welcomed two babies on this day, one for Keith Urban in 2010 and the other for Craig Wayne Boyd in 2017.

Cultural Milestones

From a funeral to a book release and the Kennedy Center Honors, these were the cultural milestones of Dec. 28:

2010: Merle Haggard was one of the honorees at the annual Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on this date. Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, and Miranda Lambert paid tribute with performances of his songs.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There was a variety of notable performances and album certifications on this day, including:

1994: The "Pickup Man" singer Joe Diffie's album, Regular Joe, received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Doug Stone's album, I Thought It Was You, snagged a Platinum certification on this day.

Industry Changes and Challenges

An engagement and a couple of births marked notable industry changes on Dec. 28:

2010: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman welcomed a baby girl, Faith Margaret Urban. The couple has an older daughter, Sunday Rose, born in 2008, and Kidman has two children from her previous marriage with actor Tom Cruise.

