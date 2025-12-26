Willie Nelson Maintains Active Tour Schedule at 92 With Regular Exercise Routine

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Brandon Bell via Getty Images

Willie Nelson remains active at 92, continuing to perform live while maintaining a physically engaged routine. According to recent coverage, the GRAMMY winner keeps moving with sit-ups, arm rolls, leg lifts, and jogging in place. "I'm in pretty good shape, physically, for ninety-two," he said. "Woke up again this morning, so that's good."

Nelson still performs regularly and believes the work itself is beneficial. He told the outlet, "Singing for an hour is good for you." His daughter Amy underscored that belief, adding, "I think it's literally keeping him alive."

While Nelson has faced health challenges over the years, including emphysema and a severe case of COVID-19, he is doing well and continues to tour with the support of his family. His wife, Annie Nelson, has spoken publicly about both his resilience and her role in the family. "He just keeps going and going," Annie told the outlet. "He's Benjamin Buttoning me."

In April, Annie addressed an erroneous AXS TV report on social media, writing, "Hey @axstv, why would you take a photo from someone else's feed (my friend @marthacasselbodell ) & then make stuff up?" She clarified her ongoing caregiving role, adding, "I still take care of my husband (Lukas has always been there for us as has his brother @particlekid ) and love it," referencing their sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson.

Willie and Annie Nelson have been married since 1991. Together they share Lukas and Micah, and Annie has five daughters from previous marriages, forming a close-knit blended family that remains central to Nelson's touring life.

A New Yorker interview published Dec. 22, 2025, further detailed Nelson's outlook and daily habits. Earlier, in November 2024, Nelson told the Associated Press, "I feel like I'm in pretty good shape physically." Noting that he takes "pretty good care of himself," he added, "I'm 91 plus, so, you know, I'm not worried about it. I don't feel bad. I don't hurt anywhere. I don't have any reason to worry about dying."

InstagramWillie Nelson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
