Jordan Davis Brings the Holiday Cheer to ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Jordan Davis stepped into the holiday spotlight for CMA Country Christmas on December 2. This year’s lineup of performers was full of festive heavy hitters, but Davis hosting the show was the Christmas gift that will keep on giving.

Jordan Davis on 'CMA Country Christmas'

Radio host Jeff Kurkjian asked the Louisiana-born singer about his experience hosting the CMA Country Christmas. Davis replied, “It was awesome. And I love Lauren Daigle. She co-hosted with me. Incredibly talented. And it's really cool that my wife is a huge Lauren fan. My kids love Lauren. Really? It was cool to get them there, and they got to meet her, and she was super sweet. So, it was great. And the show was top-notch.”

An All-Star Christmas Roll Call

The “Buy Dirt” singer provided other details on the show: “Lauren performed with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which we're both Louisianians, so that's really cool for us. BeBe Winans sings, Megan [Moroney], Riley [Green], Parker [McCollum]. I mean, it's just an awesome show.”

Davis also revealed the most challenging part of hosting. He chuckled, “Teleprompters and me are not friends. I'm like, what's his name on the TV show? ‘Anchorman,’ yeah. I'm like that. If it's on the screen, I read it. But yeah, there was definitely some times where I was like, ‘This is not as easy as I thought it would be!’”

Kurkjian joked that Davis was probably thinking he’d rather be playing a song, and Jordan couldn’t help but agree: “I mean, I can read, but when it's scrolling like that, you're just like, ‘I don't know.’ Yeah, so that was pretty challenging.”