Dylan Scott’s ‘Two Christmas Trees’: The Holiday Song That’s Older Than He Is

Every year, new Christmas songs drop, hoping and praying to stand a chance against Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” or Michael Bublé’s “White Christmas.” This year, though, Dylan Scott found a cheat code. His song “Two Christmas Trees” is not just an emotionally charged song in the POV of a child with divorced parents, but it’s also a song that’s 40 years old, written by Scott’s father in the 1980s, long before Scott was born.

Dylan Scott’s Multi-Generational Song

Scott shared the long history behind the song “Two Christmas Trees.” He revealed it was his father who penned the lyrics. “My dad wrote this song in the 80s. In the 80s, man. Before I was born. Heard it my whole life. And I just wanted to do something special this year for him. And the label wanted to put out a Christmas song. I said, ‘Perfect. I'm going to record his Christmas song that he wrote.’ Ended up putting my little boy on it.”

Having his son, Beckett, on the song made it all the more special. The proud papa admitted Beckett did his part perfectly the first time. The Louisiana native said, “I'll be honest with you. He got it on the first take. But we still did a few more takes just to back up. He had it the first time. But, I mean, he was ready for it. He was practicing days before. He's like, ‘I got this, Dad.’ And he crushed it. Crushed it.”

The Song’s Message

“Two Christmas Trees” might not be everyone’s choice to listen to put them in a festive mood, but it’s a relatable song that resonates with a lot of people. Scott explains, “It's real. It's true. It speaks to a lot of people in the world. Fortunately, I didn't have to grow up like that. But there's a lot of people that's been through that and are going through it probably this Christmas. It's basically a little boy writing his list for Santa, what he wants for Christmas. And he says, ‘Leave my bike at Daddy's, he wants to see me ride / Leave my train at Mama's so I can play inside / I know this sounds confusing, but it's really not to me / Santa, I've got two Christmas trees.’”

Listen to the song below.

Dylan Scott - Two Christmas Trees (Official Music Video)