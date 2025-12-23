Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Work to Repair Friendship After Florida Georgia Line Split

Tyler Hubbard says the split between Florida Georgia Line remains, and the focus now is on repairing his personal friendship with Brian Kelley rather than reviving the duo or recording new music. The country stars, who placed the band on indefinite hiatus in 2022, recently reconnected publicly at the 2025 CMA Awards, where they were seen laughing together, signaling a thaw after years of distance.

"I hadn't spoken to BK a lot in the last couple of years, but we're going on a hike next week, so the way I see it is, I have a desire for that friendship," Hubbard said of Kelley, with whom he recently reunited at the 2025 CMA Awards. "I miss the guy I was partners with for 10 years. I miss my old roommate, my best man at my wedding, and if nothing else, we should have a relationship."

"It doesn't have to be what it was, and it doesn't have to equal FGL doing anything, but we need to repair... and spend some time together face-to-face. And just walk and talk and hang, and go fishing or get a guitar out," he continued. "I'm excited for that, because yeah, it feels like, at this point, enough time has gone by."

"What I'm hungry for is... Let me get my friend back," he said, adding that he's "hopeful" for this new season. It's like, dude, we had so many amazing years of blessings, and doing the craziest things that our wildest dreams couldn't have imagined, we should be doing life together in some capacity still," he continued.

Hubbard stated that while there are currently no plans to reunite Florida Georgia Line, he sees the future as more personal than professional. As fans are aware from public diss tracks and media retorts, the tension between the two has created significant barriers when it comes to reconciling the relationship. Hubbard also mentioned that the pandemic has created new limitations in terms of the time spent together. During this time, Kelley proposed doing a solo project, whereas Hubbard anticipated more collaboration, and Hubbard stated that he is not perfect — he even unfollowed Kelley on Instagram.