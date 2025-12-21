This Day in Country History: December 21

Holiday specials have dominated the country music world on Dec. 21 in years past, with performers ranging from Kathy Mattea to Eric Church. Willie Nelson was in his first movie on this date in 1979, and Wynonna Judd sang seasonal songs with Santa Claus for the kids in the Make-a-Wish Foundation in 2011.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From a film debut to a sweet Christmas special, these were milestones for Dec. 21:

1979: Willie Nelson made his film debut with his role in the movie The Electric Horseman, also starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Nelson went on to perform in several other movies, including Red Headed Stranger and Blonde Ambition.

Willie Nelson made his film debut with his role in the movie The Electric Horseman, also starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Nelson went on to perform in several other movies, including Red Headed Stranger and Blonde Ambition. 2015: Kathy Mattea performed for the Christmas at Belmont holiday special aired on PBS. Mattea welcomed nearly 700 music students from the Belmont School of Music in Nashville. The group performed seasonal songs, ranging from lighthearted carols to traditional Christmas classics.

Cultural Milestones

Wynonna Judd and Mark Wills had cultural milestones on Dec. 21:

2011: Wynonna Judd performed for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the Belle Meade Plantation in Nashville. Participating kids got to meet Macy's Santa Claus and sing seasonal songs with Judd.

Wynonna Judd performed for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the Belle Meade Plantation in Nashville. Participating kids got to meet Macy's Santa Claus and sing seasonal songs with Judd. 2018: While performing at the Grand Ole Opry, Mark Wills invited Vince Gill on stage to sing with him. Little did Wills know, Gill was planning on inviting him to become a member of this hallowed organization. Overcome with emotion, Wills dropped to his knees with tears in his eyes and thanked Gill for the invite.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Holiday performances on Dec. 21 included:

2010: Power couple Vince Gill and Amy Grant performed the final show in their 12 Days of Christmas Tour at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The tour started on Dec. 8 in Sarasota, Florida.

Power couple Vince Gill and Amy Grant performed the final show in their 12 Days of Christmas Tour at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The tour started on Dec. 8 in Sarasota, Florida. 2021: Eric Church was one of the headliners for PBS's In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season. Additional artists for this holiday special included the Jonas Brothers, Nora Jones, and the a cappella group Pentatonix.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two deaths on Dec. 21 saddened the country music industry:

2013: Steel guitarist John "Johnny" Sibert died at the age of 80. Sibert was part of the band The Tunesmiths and played steel guitar for legends such as Carl Smith, Little Jimmy Dickens, and Kitty Wells.

Steel guitarist John "Johnny" Sibert died at the age of 80. Sibert was part of the band The Tunesmiths and played steel guitar for legends such as Carl Smith, Little Jimmy Dickens, and Kitty Wells. 2020: K.T. Oslin died at the age of 78. Oslin was known for her witty humor and songs such as "80s Ladies," which won Song of the Year at the 1988 GRAMMY Awards and scored her the award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. "Hold Me" won the same awards at the 1989 GRAMMYs.