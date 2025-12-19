Trace Adkins Sets 24-Show Tour to Mark 30 Years in Country Music

Trace Adkins will celebrate three decades since his debut with the 2026 Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour, a 24-show run launching Jan. 16 in Oxford, Alabama, and concluding Sept. 19 in Charles Town, West Virginia. The tour will display the diverse range of musical styles comprising his extensive work; from large, heartfelt ballads and anthem-like songs, to up-tempo barnburners, all of which have helped him create a name for himself in the music world.

“I recently read that if you lined up all the country music artists who ‘break through at all,' the majority cluster tightly around 5-7 years of an active career. Only about 10% have a career spanning 20 years,” said Adkins. “As I embark on my 30th year of touring, I find myself in the single-digit percentile of artists. I am humbled that my fans and promoters have let me do this for so long.”

Adkins has long supported the military, helping raise awareness and funds for service members and veterans through efforts tied to the Wounded Warrior Project. His dedication earned him the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award, recognizing his service to the veteran community.