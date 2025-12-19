Trace Adkins Sets 24-Show Tour to Mark 30 Years in Country Music
Trace Adkins will celebrate three decades since his debut with the 2026 Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour, a 24-show run launching Jan. 16 in Oxford, Alabama, and concluding Sept. 19…
Trace Adkins will celebrate three decades since his debut with the 2026 Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour, a 24-show run launching Jan. 16 in Oxford, Alabama, and concluding Sept. 19 in Charles Town, West Virginia. The tour will display the diverse range of musical styles comprising his extensive work; from large, heartfelt ballads and anthem-like songs, to up-tempo barnburners, all of which have helped him create a name for himself in the music world.
Signature hits like the No. 1 "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing" and "Every Light in the House" highlight the setlist, reflecting Adkins's enduring chart success. The milestone year also includes the release of his new all-original holiday song, "One More Christmas."
“I recently read that if you lined up all the country music artists who ‘break through at all,' the majority cluster tightly around 5-7 years of an active career. Only about 10% have a career spanning 20 years,” said Adkins. “As I embark on my 30th year of touring, I find myself in the single-digit percentile of artists. I am humbled that my fans and promoters have let me do this for so long.”
Adkins has long supported the military, helping raise awareness and funds for service members and veterans through efforts tied to the Wounded Warrior Project. His dedication earned him the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award, recognizing his service to the veteran community.
Pre-sale tickets for the 2026 tour are underway, with public on-sale scheduled today via Ticketmaster. Fans can access ticket information, sign up for pre-sales, and view all tour dates on Adkins's official site. Tickets for his Island Resort & Casino shows start at $60, with VIP packages available. Sales open today at 10:00 a.m. ET on the casino's website. Hotel reservations and ticket packages can be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.