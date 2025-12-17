This Thomas Rhett Instagram Photo Has Fans Guessing Baby’s Gender

One photo from Thomas Rhett, and everyone became detectives on high alert.

The country crooner recently shared a photo of himself and his very pregnant wife, Lauren, on his Instagram. Husband and wife, who announced that they will wait for baby no. 5’s gender until birth, led to fans being convinced they have the best theory about the gender of his next baby.

The Photo That Started It All

Eagle-eyed followers flocked to the comments section to share their guesses and reasoning about whether the baby is a boy or a girl, though many fans seem to agree they’re hoping for a boy, since Thomas and Lauren are already parents to four girls.

One fan wrote, “Why'd I have a sudden thought that it's a boy and they'll name him Jackson...” But one contradicted it because of Lauren’s bump, “Ohhhhh that’s a high baby!!!!!!! Is it a girl???” But, another one also shared their old wives’ tale theory, “haha…a baby boy coming, for sure!!” which was seconded by another, “exact thing I was thinking. That’s a boy belly.”

Thomas Rhett: “We Are Going to Wait”