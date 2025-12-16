Riley Green and Ella Langley Score Second No. 1 Duet on Country Airplay Chart

Riley Green and Ella Langley notch another major career victory as their collaboration “Don't Mind If I Do” rises to No. 1 on the Dec. 20 Country Airplay chart. The single jumps to the top after a 14% audience surge to 29.7 million, marking Green's fourth and Langley's second No. 1 duet together. The accomplishment further solidifies their status as one of Country Airplay's most influential modern duet pairings, with Green extending his run of chart-topping collaborations and Langley adding another milestone to her fast-growing profile.

Behind the scenes, the duet nearly featured a different female vocalist. Green initially recorded the demo with songwriter Jessi Alexander before that plan shifted and Langley stepped in, famously arriving at the studio in her pajamas to cut the final version. “I wrote ‘Don't Mind If I Do'… as a duet, and I was trying to figure out who I was going to get to sing the female part,” said Green, 37. “I called a songwriter friend of mine, Jessi Alexander, to come to the studio so I could get a female vocal on it, just because I needed to hear it.”

The pair's growing momentum follows their breakout duet, “You Look Like You Love Me,” which topped Country Airplay in June 2024 and crossed over to No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their back-to-back success now places them among a select group: Riley Green and Ella Langley become only the second duo since January 1990 to earn multiple No. 1s on the Country Airplay chart, joining Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

“Don't Mind If I Do” also positions Green as the first artist since Taylor Swift to earn consecutive Country Airplay No. 1s written entirely by himself, following his prior chart-topper “Worst Way.” Langley continues her simultaneous rise, as her solo single “Texas” climbs to No. 10 with 16.7 million in audience, up 31%, marking her fourth top 10 on the chart.