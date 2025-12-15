Morgan Wallen Names His Favorite Christmas Movie

Backstage Country
Morgan Wallen loves some Will Ferrell.  

The man behind “Wasted on You” and “One Thing at a Time” recently revealed that he doesn’t watch Christmas movies much, but if he had to choose, his go-to holiday flick is Elf, the 2003 movie starring Ferrell.  

Morgan Wallen’s Favorite Christmas Movie is a Classic  

The Tennessee native told his label, Big Loud, that his favorite Christmas movie is the classic flick about a human raised by Santa’s elves. Wallen said, “I don’t watch many Christmas movies, but if I had to pick, probably Elf.”  

Elf (2003) Official Trailer #1 - Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel Christmas Movie HD

Billboard also reports another tradition the multi-awarded singer loves during the holidays. “I like real, but I didn’t grow up with real,” referring to Christmas trees. “My mom always kept a fake one, well, a few fake ones. My mom is a big decorator, so I kinda got some of that from her. I enjoy the decorations. It’s always the saddest day of the year for me when the Christmas tree goes away, and all that goes away … and it seems like it’s aways, like, it’s warm, too, and it’s just like a different feeling, so, but I like real.”  

What’s Next for Him?  

Enjoying the success of his fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, and I’m The Problem Tour, Wallen will go back on the road next year for his Still the Problem Tour, kicking off in April. His Limited Edition I’m The Problem CD Zine is also scheduled for release this coming Friday, December 19.  

