Holiday Movie Mania: Vote and Win $500

Get ready to settle the ultimate holiday debate with 102.7 Coyote Country’s Holiday Movie Mania, brought to you by Port of Subs! This holiday season, we’re putting your favorite Christmas and holiday movies head-to-head and letting you decide which one truly sleighs the competition. From timeless classics to laugh-out-loud favorites, your vote determines which movie moves on.

You can vote in each round of Holiday Movie Mania as holiday favorites face off in a festive elimination-style bracket. Each round raises the stakes as the field narrows, all leading to the ultimate holiday movie champion.

Here’s how the bracket breaks down:

Round 1: December 15 – December 18

Round 2: December 19 – December 21

Round 3: December 22 – December 23

Round 4 (Final Round): December 24 – December 26

After the final votes are counted, one lucky Coyote Country listener will be randomly selected from all eligible voters to win a festive prize package. The grand prize includes a $500 gift card, perfect for last-minute holiday shopping or a well-earned post-holiday splurge. The winner will also receive a Port of Subs lunch, courtesy of Port of Subs, to enjoy while watching their favorite holiday flick.

Vote below now!