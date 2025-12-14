This Day in Country History: December 14
There were award shows, honorary awards, and a couple of holiday specials on Dec. 14. Truck drivers in Primm, Nevada, were treated to a holiday show with Brothers Osborne headlining, and Kelsea Ballerini had a special honor on this day in 2019.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Tribute shows and an honorary award happened on Dec. 14, including:
- 2010: Rascal Flatts performed at the Grand Ole Opry. This show was a tribute to the band for their contributions toward serving the local Nashville community, including donations to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
- 2019: Kelsea Ballerini received the Nashville Symphony Harmony Award and performed at the awards ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. This award goes to artists who embrace and reflect the artistic and community spirit of the Nashville music scene.
Cultural Milestones
From Toby Keith to Ricky Scaggs, these were cultural milestones for Dec. 14:
- 2017: Emmylou Harris, Ricky Skaggs, and The Hot Band performed at a fundraiser to honor Brian Ahern. Proceeds from this event went toward the restoration of a mobile recording studio, called Ahern's Enactron truck, which recorded hit songs from legends, such as Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, and Johnny Cash.
- 2023: The late Toby Keith, who died in 2024 at the age of 62, held his final performance as he wrapped up a three-night show at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. Keith thrilled fans with his hit songs, such as "I Wanna Talk About Me," "Red Solo Cup," and "Should've Been a Cowboy."
Notable Recordings and Performances
Brett Eldridge and Brothers Osborne had notable events on this day, including:
- 2017: Country music artists Brothers Osborne helped long-haul truck drivers embrace the holiday spirit with free food and a concert at Whiskey Pete's Truck Stop in Primm, Nevada, near the California border.
- 2018: Brett Eldredge thrilled fans with his rendition of "O Holy Night" at the CMA Theater in Nashville. Eldredge had a piano, upright bass, and horns to accompany him for this heartwarming holiday special.
Industry Changes and Challenges
A scary incident and a wedding happened on Dec. 14:
- 1999: Troy Gentry married his sweetheart, Angie McClure, in Maui, Hawaii. Gentry was the second half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, with songs such as "Hillbilly Shoes" and "Daddy Won't Sell the Farm."
- 2013: Dwight Yoakam had a scare on this day when his private plane had to make an emergency landing at the airport in Van Nuys, California. Yoakam was returning home from a performance in Canada when the plane reported smoke, but fortunately, there were no injuries or damage from this event.
The late Toby Keith was a powerhouse and outlaw cowboy country music performer for decades before his death in 2024, and fans were privileged to see one of his last performances on this day in 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. We always love to see people helping people, as we saw in 2017 when artists helped entertain truck drivers in Primm, Nevada, during the holidays.