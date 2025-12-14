This Day in Country History: December 14

There were award shows, honorary awards, and a couple of holiday specials on Dec. 14. Truck drivers in Primm, Nevada, were treated to a holiday show with Brothers Osborne headlining, and Kelsea Ballerini had a special honor on this day in 2019.

The late Toby Keith was a powerhouse and outlaw cowboy country music performer for decades before his death in 2024, and fans were privileged to see one of his last performances on this day in 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. We always love to see people helping people, as we saw in 2017 when artists helped entertain truck drivers in Primm, Nevada, during the holidays.