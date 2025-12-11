Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Celebrate 20 Years of Marriage

Backstage Country
In a time where celebrity marriages can feel shorter than a viral trend, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are proving that forever does exist. With two decades worth of “for better or for worse," the country power couple just hit the 20-year mark. Yearwood posted a sweet tribute to Brooks on social media, and it felt like we were celebrating Valentine’s Day in December.  

Still Laughing and Still Loving  

The “How Do I Live” singer posted on her Instagram account a photo of herself kissing Brooks. She captioned the post with, “The very best part of the last 20 years has been you. Merry Christmas, Valentine. I love you. Trisha.”  

Last month, while attending the In Her Own Words: An Evening with Trisha Yearwood event at The Paley Center for Media in New York City, Yearwood dropped some words of wisdom on how to make a marriage work. “When I married Garth, and I moved to Oklahoma, I stopped," referring to working. "I wasn't touring 200 days a year anymore. I was a bonus mom to three children, and I was trying to make a marriage work, because I had learned that marriages don't work if you're never together.”  

She added, “That's kind of important. You have to be together. I made a conscious effort to be there, to go to soccer games and cook dinner,” per PEOPLE.  

Why Their Love Story Still Resonates  

Yearwood and Brooks are one of the rare celebrity couples who don’t try to be perfect. They’re honest about their efforts and what they do to make their marriage work. They stay by each other even during difficult times, support each other’s dreams, cheer each other on, and still gush about the first time they met and when they fell in love.

Brooks said of his wife, “You're looking at the luckiest, most blessed guy on the planet. I'm madly in love with her, and I can't stand to spend a day without her.”  

Brooks was also present when Yearwood received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.   

