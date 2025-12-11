Kenny Chesney Lands Seventh in Millennium Touring Acts List, Returns to Vegas in June

Kenny Chesney's earned revenues indicate that he is among the top seven revenue producers of the millennium, according to Pollstar. From 2001 through 2025, Kenny Chesney sold 18,198,369 tickets for concerts. The milestone places him among the most successful live performers of the era, underscoring more than two decades of unparalleled audience reach. The top ten list is led by Coldplay, followed by U2, Ed Sheeran, Dave Matthews Band, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Kenny Chesney, Metallica, Bon Jovi, and Elton John.

Chesney reacted with deep gratitude, saying, “When I got the news, I was shocked. I only really think about all those faces smiling, laughing, singing — it's the most beautiful sea of love and joy imaginable. I have never really considered how many; just how much fun everyone's having. But when you look at this list, see names of people who set the bar in so many ways, it takes your breath away.”

He expands, “And a list like this? The numbers don't lie. To think we played to over 18 million people since 2001 — even with the time we had to take off — is mind-blowing for a kid from East Tennessee,” before paying tribute to his beloved fanbase, “But it says everything about the passion No Shoes Nation brings to this music.”

Chesney concludes by stressing that this new accolade has added fuel to his fire, “After news like this. It makes me want to get out there right now and play. There's no feeling like that moment when we hit the stage, the people's energy drives straight into us, and we turn around and give it right back. To share that transfer of passion back and forth? It takes you to new levels of how good you can feel, takes away what bothers you, and sends you out in the night ready for a brand-new day.”

Late 2024 and early 2025 saw Chesney wrap up his Heart•Life•Music book tour, which focused heavily on storytelling and creating an emotional bond with his fans. Also in 2025, Chesney became the first-ever country music act to headline a show at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Following that show, he announced a residency for 2026 that will have new visuals, as well as additional new songs.