Nashville Rodeo Returns in 2026 With Lambert, Crockett and Pardi

The Music City Rodeo returned to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for a three-night PRCA event from May 28–30, 2026, bringing bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and bronc riding back to the arena after the successful inaugural run in 2025. Tim McGraw, a co-founder of the event, announced the 2026 dates during the launch of his Las Vegas residency on Dec. 4, noting that top rodeo athletes would again compete throughout the weekend.

Headlining performances anchored each night, with Miranda Lambert on May 28, Charley Crockett on May 29, and Jon Pardi on May 30. The lineup also showcased standout PRCA talent, including Bullfighters of the Year contenders Cody Webster and Dusty Tuckness, and Smith Pro Rodeo as the Stock Contractor of the Year. Family-friendly activities and over $300,000 in prize money rounded out the program.

McGraw told The Tennessean last year that rodeos are close to his heart because, "I've been riding in rodeos since childhood and high school and probably performed at 20 or 30 over my career."

The Music City Rodeo sustained its charitable partnership, with proceeds continuing to benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. The initial revenue generated was over $50,000, which was used by the hospital to fund pediatric care, training, and research for children in our area.

The growing emphasis on the Nashville Region is further established with the 2026 event having been named as an official Cinch Playoff Series Rodeo, as it continues to grow in status in the PRCA circuit. MCR 2026 served as an official part of the Cinch Playoff Series, following the momentum built by the inaugural 2025 rodeo.