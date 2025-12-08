Megan Moroney Spotted with Actor Glen Powell in Los Angeles

Megan Moroney and Glen Powell have been spotted together in Los Angeles this weekend. The pair, one of country music’s rising stars and the other a Hollywood rom-com A-lister, have set the rumor mills spinning. However, both have been involved in dating rumors before, and unless we hear any confirmation from them, this might be the same case (although the internet is already buzzing with excitement for this potential couple).

The Sighting

Moroney was in town during the weekend to receive the Variety Hitmakers Storyteller of the Year award. The two were seen enjoying a meal together, although they weren’t alone and were with a group of other people, according an X post by Pop Crave.

Now, this might just be a case of a friend bringing another friend to introduce to someone. However, in a previous interview with CMT, Moroney, whose song “Never Left Me” was featured on the Twisters movie soundtrack, which Powell starred in, did say, “Glen Powell, call me.”

Megan Moroney: The Dating History

The “Am I Okay” singer is no stranger to dating rumors. She was previously linked to Morgan Wallen in 2022 when she wore one of his Tennessee Volunteers shirts, fueling speculation her song “Tennessee Orange” was about him, “I met somebody, and he's got blue eyes / He opens the door, and he don't make me cry / He ain't from where we're from, but he feels like home / Yeah, he's got me doing things I've never done / In Georgia, they'd call it a "sin" / I'm wearing Tennessee orange for him.” The two neither confirmed nor denied, but did say they were friends.

Megan Moroney - Tennessee Orange (Official Video)

She was also rumored to be dating Riley Green, though it was more of a love triangle with Ella Langley. However, Green dispelled the rumor between him and Moroney and Langley by bringing lifestyle and beauty influencer Bryana Ferringer to the CMA Awards.

Recently, Moroney was also linked to San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa. In an interview with People Stylewatch, Moroney squashed this rumor by saying, “I'm not dating right now at all. I'm too busy.” Perhaps she might be willing to make an exception for Powell?

Glen Powell: Dating Résumé

Powell was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris, but the relationship ended in 2023, allegedly because of the rom-com PR stunt between him and Sydney Sweeney, his co-star in the movie, Anyone But You.