Dustin Lynch Releases Country-EDM Collaboration ‘Home To You’ With MC4D

Dustin Lynch and EDM producers MC4D have released a new collaborative track, Home To You, marking the latest step in Lynch's expanding country–dance crossover catalog. Lynch co-wrote the song, MC4D's Matt and Chris Drake, Brandon Davis, and Trent Tomlinson, further cementing a creative partnership that began with their Club Set Remixes EP. That earlier project reimagined Lynch's hits such as Small Town Boy and Seein' Red, establishing the foundation for this new original release.

Blending Lynch's distinct country vocal style with MC4D's melodic electronic dance music, the song fits within the rising country/electronic music scene. The way this song was created draws heavily on American country/Americana/electronic fusions popularized by Avicii and Kygo, showing a continuing trend toward the merging of music genres.

"I'm fired up to finally drop 'Home To You' with MC4D," Dustin says. "We've been testing it out in the club sets day and night, and it's been electric. Jumping into this new lane has awakened a whole new part of my soul. Getting to create and collaborate in new ways this far into my career has been some of the most fun and fulfilling music-making I've ever done," he adds.

"He's pioneering such a unique lane when it comes to his country-EDM project," MC4D says in a news release, "and we're so grateful for the energy and excitement that he's brought to this song. 'Home To You' feels like the perfect mix of Dustin's hit country sound and our melodic EDM project, and stylistically we feel it really stands apart in the developing country crossover landscape."

"It reminds us of the timeless country/Americana collaborations of Avicii and Kygo, and we can't wait to see the song connect with dance and country fans alike."