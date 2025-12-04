Ray Stevens Announces New Album Release During Recovery From Heart Attack

Ray Stevens is moving forward with new music as he continues recovering from the heart attack he suffered in July. The singer, who turns 87 next month and is widely known as the Clown Prince of Country Music, has returned to full-time work in his recording studio while focusing on regaining strength. According to an update posted Dec. 2, he is prioritizing recording over touring as he continues to heal.

A press release put out Tuesday said the singer "is progressing very positively. He is doing well following the life-saving procedures that took place earlier this year. Stevens remains upbeat and active, now back working full-time in his recording studio as he regains strength and continues forward with confidence."

He underwent minimally invasive heart surgery after presenting with chest pain, a procedure described as successful. While he is not committing to immediate live performances, Stevens remains optimistic about eventually returning to the stage when his health allows. For now, he is channeling his creativity into a new project that will serve as a key outlet during his recovery.

A new single, "Savannah," is set for release on Feb. 12, 2026, alongside a full album titled Ray Stevens Favorites Old and New, arriving the same day through Curb Records. The track will give fans their first preview of the material, which Stevens plans to build on as he continues steady progress in the studio.

"I'm trying to get strong enough to continue performing," Stevens said. "But in the meantime, I've got a lot of work I want to do in the recording studio, so I intend to focus my attention there for now."