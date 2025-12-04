Backstage Country
NFR After Party

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Gilley’s
Gilley’s

When the Rodeo ends, the party is just gettin’ started at Gilley’s inside Treasure Island! Gilley’s is home to the official 102.7 Rodeo Radio NFR After Parties. Enjoy live entertainment nightly and drink specials from Bud Light, Patron, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Ketel One Vodka, and Heineken. Meet the world-famous Gilley’s Girls, and see if you can last eight seconds on the mechanical bull. It’s the 102.7 Rodeo Radio official NFR After Parties, happening tonight and every night at Gilley’s! Click here for more details.

gilley'sNFR
Alex CauthrenEditor
