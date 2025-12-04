Cheyenne Frontier Days Announces 2026 Concert Lineup With Blake Shelton Headlining

Cheyenne Frontier Days has announced the full Frontier Nights 2026 lineup, along with expanded details for next year's celebration. Tickets for all night shows will go on sale in mid-December through CFDrodeo.com, where fans can also access the full schedule and trip-planning resources.

Frontier Nights 2026 will run July 17–26 with a star-packed roster that blends contemporary and classic country. The concert series features Treaty Oak Revival with Jessie Murph, Alex Warren, The Red Clay Strays with Wyatt Flores, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, Riley Green with Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton, HARDY with Cameron Whitcomb, and Zach Top with Jo Dee Messina. The lineup includes CMA Award-recognized artists and rising performers, creating a festive and varied week of entertainment.

Blake Shelton will headline on July 23, marking his sixth appearance at Cheyenne Frontier Days and reaffirming his long-standing connection to the event. His return underscores CFD's draw as a premier destination for major country stars and longtime fan favorites.

Cheyenne Frontier Days will once again present ten consecutive days of rodeo action, continuing its extended format introduced in recent years. Night shows go on sale ahead of the full package releases, while additional ticketed components — including Chuckwagon and Xtreme Bulls events — follow a separate schedule.

CFD positions itself as the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration, offering prize money that surpasses $1 million and awarding the coveted CFD belt buckle as a hallmark of achievement. The event remains a major Western tradition that draws around 200,000 attendees each year, with a legacy of presenting legendary artists across decades.

“The 2026 Frontier Nights is stacked with superstar power and fresh talent,” said Mike Wilkinson, Contract Acts Chairman. “We're proud to bring together iconic headliners and rising stars for nights that will stay with our fans long after the lights go down. It's one of our most dynamic lineups yet.”