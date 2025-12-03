Russell Dickerson Reflects on the Massive Success of ‘Happen to Me’

Russell Dickerson is having a moment. His hit “Happen to Me” has officially reached the kind of success that even he has found unbelievable. Now, he is reflecting on the whirlwind that turned one catchy song into a certified crowd-pleasing, viral fan favorite that listeners can't help but play on repeat.

Russell Dickerson on Going Viral

In an interview with Country Now, Dickerson reflected on the past year. “It’s just been such an amazing year. I was weary, I’m not going to lie," he admitted. “I will be real with y’all. My first single came out in 2017, and it’s just hustle and grind and hustle and grind.”

Still, he’s very grateful, especially with the success of “Happen to Me,” saying, “’Happen to Me’ happened, and I don’t know, it’s like a dance thing that I just never really expected. I’m a dad, bro. I’m a dad. I don’t have time for all the tickety tocketies.”

Collaborating with the Jonas Brothers

He might be a dad, but Dickerson's scored some brownie points with younger fans after releasing another version of the track, featuring the Jonas Brothers.

He recalled, “So I got called to be one of their special guests. They’re doing a special guest every night. Got to do that. Phenomenal…long story short, a girl on our team grew up with them. So I was like, ‘You’re coming with us, and our goal is to get them on ‘Happen to Me.’ It was already at pop radio. And who wouldn’t want to just hop on a song that’s rocketing?”

Dickerson added, “I was like, ‘You guys should hop on it.’ And they’re like, ‘actually, we’re going into the studio next week. We can put vocals on it.’ And Shazam, ‘Happen to Me.’ Russell Dickerson, Jonas Brothers, it’s yours. It’s happening.”

Russell Dickerson - Happen To Me (feat. Jonas Brothers) (Lyric Video)

