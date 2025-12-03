Lainey Wilson Scores Ninth No. 1 Hit With ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’ as GRAMMY Nominations Arrive

Lainey Wilson continues a landmark year as "Somewhere Over Laredo" rises to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, becoming her fifth chart-topper and delivering Broken Bow Records its 50th No. 1 single on country radio. Co-written with Trannie Anderson, Andy Albert, and Dallas Wilson, the track has generated approximately 4.1 million official U.S. streams, a 24.6 million radio audience, and around 1,000 sales. The song anchors two of Wilson's three GRAMMY nominations for 2026, including Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, while "Trailblazer" with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Wilson reflected on the song's journey in a personal post shared with fans: "I finished co-writing this song on my birthday in Montana and heard it back for the first time somewhere over Idaho in a plane with my best friends, I got pregnant with my rainbow baby the week this song went to country radio, it's nominated for 'best country song' at the 2026 GRAMMY's 9 days before my son's due date, and I found out it went #1 while I was watching Wicked 2 at the movie theater," she wrote in part. "Only God can write a story like that."

A surge of attention followed her performance of "Somewhere Over Laredo" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, an appearance she described as a full-circle bucket-list moment connected to childhood memories. "It's a huge deal," she said of participating in the parade. "… I remember me and my family being around the TV watching the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade. So, it's a big deal to be here. I associate a lot of my Thanksgiving memories with this parade. So, it feels very full-circle."

The momentum caps a stretch of widespread acclaim from outlets including CBS Mornings, Rolling Stone, and Billboard. Wilson also released Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition), a multi-format EP featuring festive tracks, instrumental versions, and a Bing Crosby duet on Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!