Trace Adkins Releases Original Holiday Song ‘One More Christmas’ Through Caliburn Records

Trace Adkins has released an original holiday song called "One More Christmas." It is a bluesy, slow-burning country song about longing for a loved one during the holidays after they have passed on. The introduction features smooth saxophone sounds, while throughout the song, the listener will hear a combination of beautiful instrumentation, including guitars, piano, and thrilling sleigh bells to accompany Trace's deep, captivating voice and easy way of expressing his feelings. Caliburn Records issues the single, written by Adkins with Derek George and Monty Criswell and produced by George, marking a reflective shift from last year's mischievous "Naughty List."

Lyrically, "One More Christmas" centers on memory, loss, and holiday yearning. The chorus voices a desire for one more chance to say I love you and to hold what's missing, threaded with nostalgic verses that recall dancing to Nat King Cole and revisiting intimate, time-worn holiday scenes. The production maintains a slow-building, classic feel intended to comfort listeners through its gentle familiarity.

Adkins is slated to perform "One More Christmas" on NBC's Christmas in Nashville on Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, in front of a live Nashville audience. His set will also feature "Naughty List" and "White Christmas." Hosted by Trisha Yearwood and filmed at Category 10 in Nashville, the program includes performances by The War and Treaty, Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, and Ne-Yo, with streaming access on Peacock beginning the day after its NBC broadcast.