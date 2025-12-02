FREE Live Country Music

After the arena dust settles, head to Mermaid Lounge for live music every night of NFR. Cold drinks, good music, and cozy lodge vibes. Must be 21+.

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will feature free nightly viewing parties through December 13th at the Veil Pavilion inside Silverton Casino, with doors opening at 4:45 pm. These parties offer an enjoyable experience for the entire family, more fun than a barrel of cowboys, with every rodeo displayed on giant screens. Attendees can enjoy the rodeo atmosphere with a variety of activities, including giveaways, live radio broadcasts, food, and specialty drinks.

102.7 Rodeo Radio will host the "Rodeo Round Up," broadcasting live on-site every night from 5-7 pm. Visitors can expect to receive complimentary swag at the entrance and take part in nightly drawings for prizes such as dining certificates, hotel stays, free slot play, and more. On December 5th and 12th, attendees have a chance to win an official NFR jacket. Raffle entries are limited to those 21 and older.