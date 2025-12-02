Saddle Up At Silverton Casino Lodge

Kick up your boots after the rodeo with Ned LeDoux live at Veil Pavilion. Two free shows, nonstop country energy. Country artist Ned LeDoux will deliver a live performance at the Veil Pavilion inside Silverton Casino on December 4th and 5th, directly following the rodeo broadcast. His show promises to close the NFR nights with a memorable performance full of heart, grit, and an outlaw spirit.

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will feature free nightly viewing parties from December 4th to 13th at the Veil Pavilion, with doors opening at 4:45 pm. These parties offer an enjoyable experience for the entire family, more fun than a barrel of cowboys, with every rodeo displayed on giant screens. Attendees can enjoy the rodeo atmosphere with a variety of activities, including giveaways, live radio broadcasts, food, and specialty drinks.

102.7 Rodeo Radio will host the "Rodeo Round Up," broadcasting live on-site every night from 5-7 pm. Visitors can expect to receive complimentary swag at the entrance and take part in nightly drawings for prizes such as dining certificates, hotel stays, free slot play, and more. On December 5th and 12th, attendees have a chance to win an official NFR jacket. Raffle entries are limited to those 21 and older.